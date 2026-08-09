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Apartments for sale in Çeşme, Turkey

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1 BHK
5
2 BHK
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4 BHK
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20 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Elevator in Çeşme Çeşme is a vacation town lo…
$316,773
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1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$433,510
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1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$389,345
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
Flat in a Residential Complex Within Walking Distance of the Marina and Beach in Çeşme The f…
$198,789
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2 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Car Rental
$213,437
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2 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$577,626
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3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$833,315
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Apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
Apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Price from 1,155,000 EUR Luxurious, branded apartments and villas with sea view in Cesme …
$1,35M
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2 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$733,364
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3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$1,08M
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3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Car Rental
$286,622
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2 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Elevator in Çeşme Çeşme is a vacation town lo…
$421,979
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4 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
You’ve always been in search of new seas. On new coasts. Still, you belong here. Your heart,…
$814,718
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3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern residence with a view of the sea, swimming pools and a spa center, Izmir, Turkey We …
$855,499
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1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Çeşme is the most beautiful peninsula in the Aegean, and its value rises every day. Folkart …
$272,753
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4 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 300 meters from the beach, Izmir, Turkey The r…
$1,36M
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1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
You are at the center of an exclusive life at Folkart Boyalık ç eşme, located close to ç eşm…
$326,879
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4 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
$807,528
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3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 279 m²
Расстояние до: Пляж BOYALIK ...... 300 м. Марина ALTIN YUNUS ..... 1 км. Аквапарк AQUA TO…
$1,03M
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3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 326 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Çesme марина...... 2 км. Залив AYA YORGİ ..... 5 км. Образовательно-обуча…
$1,02M
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