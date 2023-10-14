Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/6
€440,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/6
€381,000
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/6
€240,500
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/6
€204,500
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Floor 1/6
€13,000
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Floor 2/6
€123,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
€520,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
€695,000
3 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 326 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Çesme марина...... 2 км. Залив AYA YORGİ ..... 5 км. Образовательно-обуча…
€954,748
3 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 279 m²
Расстояние до: Пляж BOYALIK ...... 300 м. Марина ALTIN YUNUS ..... 1 км. Аквапарк AQUA TO…
€971,629
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Cesme is the most beautiful peninsula on the Aegean coast, its value is growing every day. T…
€873,247
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Realtor Turkey presents an exceptional experience to buy an investment property. This is not…
Price on request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This apartment for sale is located in heart of Izmir’s Cesme. The region is a combination of…
Price on request
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Cesme, Turkey
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 5
Area 165 m²
Amazing investment property just one click away come to this exclusive world by buying this …
Price on request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
We are delighted to offer this new luxury two-bedroom apartment to you! The apartment is loc…
Price on request
1 room apartment with Luxury Property, with luxury apartments for sale in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment with Luxury Property, with luxury apartments for sale
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
You are at the center of an exclusive life at Folkart Boyalık & Ccedil; eşme, located close …
€310,943
1 room apartment with luxury estate, with Residence and citizenship in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment with luxury estate, with Residence and citizenship
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Çeşme is the most beautiful peninsula in the Aegean, and its value rises every day. Folkart …
€259,456
4 room apartment with luxury estate, with Residence and citizenship in Cesme, Turkey
4 room apartment with luxury estate, with Residence and citizenship
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
You’ve always been in search of new seas. On new coasts. Still, you belong here. Your heart,…
€775,000

