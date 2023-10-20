Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Menemen
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Menemen, Turkey

3 BHK
3
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift in 30 Agustos Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
30 Agustos Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with swimming pool and a fitness center, Izmir, Turkey We offer apartments wi…
€402,850
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with children playground in Atatuerk Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with children playground
Atatuerk Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 12
Quality guarded residence with six swimming pools, a spa center and lounge areas, Izmir, Tur…
€224,466
3 room apartment in Menemen, Turkey
3 room apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Contact for further details.
€389,600
3 room apartment in Menemen, Turkey
3 room apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Contact for further details.
€307,000
2 room apartment in Menemen, Turkey
2 room apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Contact for further details.
€209,400
1 room apartment in Menemen, Turkey
1 room apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Contact for further details.
€161,000

Mir