Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

İzmir
16
Bodrum
8
Muğla
301
Aydın
99
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
Regnum Golf & Country Club BodrumOn the Bodrum Peninsula, this is the first 18-hole  natural…
$380,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wabi Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Aegean Region

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go