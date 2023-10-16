Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Akyarlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
Furnished Apartment within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bodrum The apartment is located …
€135,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Derekoey, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Flats Walking Distance from the Center of Gümüşlük in Bodrum The flats are located …
€377,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bogazici, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bogazici, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Lake View Apartments For Sale in Bodrum Adabuku Apartments for sale are located in A…
€222,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/2
Centrally Located Apartments in Bodrum Akyarlar The modern apartments are located in the Aky…
€325,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning in Derekoey, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Flats with Gardens or Terraces in Bodrum Gumusluk The flats for sale in Bodrum Turk…
€369,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
Flats in a Complex with Pools in Bodrum Göltürkbükü Göltürkbükü is an ideal location for bot…
€452,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Район İkicesmelik обеспечивает доступ к магазинам и паркам, где вы можете совершать покупки …
€130,000

