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Apartments for sale in Kusadasi, Turkey

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penthouses
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55 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartments with Sea, Mountain, and City Views in a Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are lo…
$207,100
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartments with Sea, Mountain, and City Views in a Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are lo…
$333,661
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/6
Sea View Real Estate in a Complex with Pool Close to Kuşadası Marina The real estate in Kuşa…
$452,597
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Newly-Built Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kuşadası These stylish apartments are situa…
$120,808
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments with Pool and Security Complex Close to Kuşadası Marina The apartments for sale a…
$416,070
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool within Walking Distance to the Beach in Kuşadası Aydın T…
$288,332
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/5
Newly-Built Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kuşadası These stylish apartments are situa…
$167,981
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments with Sea View in a Secure Complex with Pool in Kuşadası Aydın The apartments with…
$337,583
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşadası holds special signi…
$142,388
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a Complex Walking Distance of the Beach in Kuşadası Aydın The stylish apartmen…
$278,934
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Apartment in Sogucak, Turkey
Apartment
Sogucak, Turkey
Area 416 m²
$5,75M
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3 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/4
$7,85M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
New Investment 1-Bedroom Residence Flat in Kuşadası Kadınlardenizi The residence flat is loc…
$177,216
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/6
Sea View Real Estate in a Complex with Pool Close to Kuşadası Marina The real estate in Kuşa…
$590,094
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartments Near the Beach and Close to Daily Amenities in Kuşadası Kadınlar Denizi The apart…
$221,973
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool in Kuşadası Turkey These chic apartments…
$123,586
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool within Walking Distance to the Beach in Kuşadası Aydın T…
$345,998
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool in Kuşadası Turkey These chic apartments…
$130,829
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartments Near the Beach and Close to Daily Amenities in Kuşadası Kadınlar Denizi The apart…
$157,626
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments with Sea View in a Secure Complex with Pool in Kuşadası Aydın The apartments with…
$273,913
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious New Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Kuşadası These newly built apartment…
$137,284
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Newly-Built Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kuşadası These stylish apartments are situa…
$137,284
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments Near the Beach and Close to Daily Amenities in Kuşadası Kadınlar Denizi The apart…
$210,347
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool in Kuşadası Turkey These chic apartments…
$187,711
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4 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
$8,25M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 2/6
Sea View Real Estate in a Complex with Pool Close to Kuşadası Marina The real estate in Kuşa…
$945,297
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Apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
Apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Area 600 m²
$12,09M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 5/5
High-Quality Properties with Elevator in a Newly Built Gated Complex with Pool in Kuşadası H…
$276,133
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments Close to International Schools on the Main Road in Kuşadası Located close to the …
$129,444
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor 5/6
Sea View Apartments with Pool and Security Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are located in…
$458,974
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