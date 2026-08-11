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Apartments for sale in Karabağlar, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Apartment in Karabağlar, Turkey
Apartment
Karabağlar, Turkey
Area 201 m²
$1,96M
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2 bedroom apartment in Karabağlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Karabağlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/9
City-View Apartments in a New Building in Poligon, İzmir These apartments are located in the…
$178,336
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1 bedroom apartment in Karabağlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karabağlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/9
City-View Apartments in a New Building in Poligon, İzmir These apartments are located in the…
$120,808
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