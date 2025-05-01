Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

66 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 13/35
$837,552
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
$332,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 12/35
$832,251
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$264,322
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$268,585
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/35
$678,523
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 5/35
$667,921
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 20/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayrakl region 26 floors 226 residential property …
$298,352
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torbali, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Torbali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
-We present you a project surrender 2024 apartments 3+1 and 4+1 134 luxury apartmen…
$385,029
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
$920,031
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
The Project is located near the world-famous Çeşme bays, beaches and marinas. Folkart Boyalı…
$918,000
Leave a request
Penthouse in Konak, Turkey
Penthouse
Konak, Turkey
Area 587 m²
Floor 31/35
$4,77M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/9
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK Pİ BORNOVA project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , o…
$249,169
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 9/9
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK Pİ BORNOVA project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , o…
$205,829
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı 26 floors 226 residential property For ea…
$198,902
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
$1,68M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kayapinar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kayapinar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 10/32
$472,228
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Bayraklı, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK B612 project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of …
$700,399
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 10/35
$821,649
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You w…
$294,429
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$260,059
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/35
$800,445
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
$627,348
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 32/32
$1,42M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 19/35
$879,960
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You w…
$188,728
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$260,059
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/35
$789,843
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 10/24
$927,588
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/35
$784,542
Leave a request

