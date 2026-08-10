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Apartments for sale in Didim, Turkey

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9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 5
MODERNE WOHNANLAGE IN DIDIM STRANDNAH, ZENTRAL MEERBLICKGerman broker §34c Admission – secur…
$312,101
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Apartment in Didim, Turkey
Apartment
Didim, Turkey
Area 307 m²
$1,45M
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Apartment in Akbuk, Turkey
Apartment
Akbuk, Turkey
Area 248 m²
$3,02M
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TekceTekce
4 room apartment in Didim, Turkey
4 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/4
$8,02M
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3 room apartment in Didim, Turkey
3 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,60M
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1 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The project of apartments and villas is located in the picturesque Akbuk | Didim Bay on the …
$152,893
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2 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The project of apartments and villas is located in the picturesque Akbuk | Didim Bay on the …
$197,980
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1 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The complex is located in the city of Didim, 200 meters from the Altinkum beach, nearby all …
$169,881
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2 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The complex is located in the city of Didim, 200 meters from the Altinkum beach, nearby all …
$203,637
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