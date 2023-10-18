Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Didim
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Didim, Turkey

3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Didim, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Beautiful duplex apartments in the best area of the city of Didim, surrounded by pine groves…
€198,000
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Didim, Turkey
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Didim, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The new LCD with sea views and just a 1-minute walk from the beach will become the most pres…
€413,000
1 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Didim, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Didim, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
New residential complex of excellent apartments and villas in Didim, the popular area of Akb…
€370,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Didim, Turkey
3 room apartment with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Didim, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Beautiful duplex apartments in the best area of the city of Didim, surrounded by pine groves…
€325,000

