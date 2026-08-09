Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Multilevel Apartments for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

;
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Karşıyaka, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/2
DESCRIPTION: A spacious 3+1 duplex apartment is for sale in Bostanlı, one of the most val…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Altincag International Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
База Гольф клуба за городом Кушадасы. Уединённое тихое место. УК сдаёт под ключ. Ин…
$139,377
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go