Pool Apartments for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
A luxury residential complex is located in Yalychiftlik Bay in southern Bodrum in the pictur…
€1,65M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
The modern residential complex consists of 73 duplex apartments and located in the picturesq…
€950,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Agackoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Agackoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
New modern apartment 2 + 1 Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis project is located in one of t…
€145,200
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Agackoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Agackoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern apartment of your dreams 1 + 1 in a new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe comp…
€117,100
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Agackoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Agackoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy apartment 2 + 1 in a new chic houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThe company building t…
€164,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Kuetahya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Kuetahya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
New apartment 1 + 1 in the super complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be b…
€126,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Kuetahya, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Kuetahya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/2
Lovely apartment 2 + 1 in a beautiful houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will b…
€168,700
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with Indoor swimming pool in Mecidiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with Indoor swimming pool
Mecidiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Perfect new apartment 2 + 1Area: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: 5000High-quali…
€173,300
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Agackoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Agackoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
New apartment 1 + 1 in a wonderful complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis project is loca…
€113,400
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with Indoor swimming pool in Mecidiye, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with Indoor swimming pool
Mecidiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in the new complexArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashDistance to the sea: …
€142,400
2 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
€253,000

