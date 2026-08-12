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Pool Townhouses in Alacant Alicante, Spain

;
Torrevieja
95
Benidorm
4
Alicante
12
la Marina Baixa
107
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37 properties total found
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready and furnished large townhouse with private pool, garden and roof top terrace locat…
$410,318
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 224 m²
He lives in one of the most exclusive areas of Alicante with Luzzerna, a promotion of 14 ele…
$1,41M
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,14M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
Pretty corner townhouse with big garden, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing vie…
$493,537
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Beautiful townhouse with private gardens, expansive outdoor living areas, resort swimming po…
$490,085
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Attractive premium  townhouse with terrace, private pool and a huge plot located in a premiu…
$687,716
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 124 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$589,139
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
Massive modern town house with a roof top, individual garage and a private pool, surrounded …
$402,951
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 1
Amazing townhouse with a large roof terrace, garden, and private swimming pool located near …
$474,350
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 158 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$708,372
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 138 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$660,585
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,18M
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Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 163 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$732,031
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3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Fantastic luxury townhouse with terrace, private pool and garage located in a premium area c…
$568,851
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 145 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$704,507
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Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 175 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$800,549
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Montesinos, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium luxury townhouse with a gorgeous private garden and community swimming pool located …
$345,592
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 145 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$702,164
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Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 163 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$730,860
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3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Captivating garden-style townhouse featuring generous green areas, fluid indoor-outdoor livi…
$494,153
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury townhouse with large roof top terrace, community pool located next to a golf course a…
$422,287
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,30M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Algorfa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive large townhouse with pool, roof top terrace and spacious storage located on a golf…
$572,133
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Modern townhouse offering panoramic views, expansive terrace, private garden, pools and refi…
$639,994
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,14M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Modern beach townhouse with private swimming pool, roof top terrace and sea view next to the…
$445,193
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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