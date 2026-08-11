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Townhouses in Elx Elche, Spain

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in la Marina, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Marina, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
The complex is located in the province of Alicante, in the picturesque area of La Marina, in…
$530,532
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3 bedroom townthouse in la Marina, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Located in Elche, this residential complex offers an exclusive collection of townhouses desi…
$529,290
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Centennial house in Elche, facing East, can be built under + 5 floors, there is currently a …
$199,176
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