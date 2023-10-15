Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Spain
  Residential
  Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
261
Torrevieja
64
Pilar de la Horadada
58
la Marina Baixa
53
Orihuela
49
Almoradi
43
el Baix Vinalopo
26
Santa Pola
25
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
€185,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Key-Ready Mediterranean Style House in Las Ramblas Orihuela The key-ready house is…
€179,000
3 room townhouse with garden, with mountain view, with public pool in Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse with garden, with mountain view, with public pool
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
€230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
€186,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created a modern style&nb…
€169,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
€245,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Partially renovated semi-detached house for sale located in the Doña Inés urbanization on th…
€137,260
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
€199,900
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New construction of semi-detached houses in Alicante in Monforte del Cid ( Elche ) near the …
€220,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
€190,000

