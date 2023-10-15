Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
261
Torrevieja
64
Pilar de la Horadada
58
la Marina Baixa
53
Orihuela
49
Almoradi
43
el Baix Vinalopo
26
Santa Pola
25
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
90 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
€112,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.…
€190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse with gym and large solarium in Torrevieja. The townhouse in three floors …
€117,260
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the center of Torrevieja.The townhouse in three floors in normal condi…
€132,260
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
One-floor townhouse for sale in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good condition…
€132,700
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a gated urbanization with a swimming pool in the popular area of Los A…
€150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse …
€95,260
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level townhouse for sale in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse in …
€99,995
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€124,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale townhouse with a small plot in a quiet residential area San Miguel de Salinas. The …
€129,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€650,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€335,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€299,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new duplex in the area of Pilar de la Oradada, next to Torre de la Oradada.Hous…
€284,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Calpe, 2 km from th…
€165,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a new townhouse in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in th…
€244,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a three-storey townhouse in Orihuela Costa. The total area of the building is 9…
€148,800
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in a closed residential complex in Benidorm in the Fine…
€550,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing a spacious townhouse in a closed urbanization type.Townhouse is located on two l…
€415,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the spacious townhouse in modern urbanization in the city of Finestrat.A two-sto…
€415,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse in the urbanization premium class « Camporosso Village » overlooki…
€470,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 4
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Albir.The total area is 31…
€498,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Introducing the two-story townhouse with chic views of La Nucia. La Nucia is a small town in…
€218,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Gran Alakant.…
€175,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€171,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€164,500

Properties features in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir