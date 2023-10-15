UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Townhouses
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Clear all
90 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
62 m²
2
€112,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
80 m²
2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
70 m²
2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
2
80 m²
2
We present a townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.…
€190,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
120 m²
3
For sale townhouse with gym and large solarium in Torrevieja. The townhouse in three floors …
€117,260
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
120 m²
2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
120 m²
3
Townhouse for sale in the center of Torrevieja.The townhouse in three floors in normal condi…
€132,260
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
62 m²
1
One-floor townhouse for sale in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good condition…
€132,700
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
3
90 m²
2
For sale townhouse in a gated urbanization with a swimming pool in the popular area of Los A…
€150,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
58 m²
2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse …
€95,260
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
1
70 m²
3
Three-level townhouse for sale in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse in …
€99,995
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
90 m²
2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€250,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
70 m²
2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€124,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
70 m²
For sale townhouse with a small plot in a quiet residential area San Miguel de Salinas. The …
€129,500
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
138 m²
2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€650,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
2
95 m²
2
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€335,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
98 m²
2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€299,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
100 m²
2
We present a new duplex in the area of Pilar de la Oradada, next to Torre de la Oradada.Hous…
€284,900
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
2
64 m²
2
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Calpe, 2 km from th…
€165,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
3
114 m²
2/2
On sale is a new townhouse in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in th…
€244,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
93 m²
2
We offer you a three-storey townhouse in Orihuela Costa. The total area of the building is 9…
€148,800
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
5
3
220 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in a closed residential complex in Benidorm in the Fine…
€550,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
3
220 m²
2
Introducing a spacious townhouse in a closed urbanization type.Townhouse is located on two l…
€415,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
220 m²
1
Introducing the spacious townhouse in modern urbanization in the city of Finestrat.A two-sto…
€415,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
6
3
260 m²
2
Introducing the townhouse in the urbanization premium class « Camporosso Village » overlooki…
€470,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
315 m²
4
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Albir.The total area is 31…
€498,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
2
Introducing the two-story townhouse with chic views of La Nucia. La Nucia is a small town in…
€218,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Gran Alakant.…
€175,500
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€171,500
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
1
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€164,500
Recommend
