Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mutxamel
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in Mutxamel, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Townhouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 223 m²
Single-family townhouse with 3 bedrooms distributed on 4 floors Built area: 193.20 m2 plus g…
$495,574
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 193 m²
Single-family townhouse with 3 bedrooms distributed on 4 floors Built area: 193.20 m2 plus g…
$425,114
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 193 m²
Single-family townhouse with 3 bedrooms distributed on 4 floors Built area: 193.20 m2 plus g…
$438,031
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
TekceTekce
Townhouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 193 m²
Single-family townhouse with 3 bedrooms distributed on 4 floors Built area: 193.20 m2 plus g…
$441,555
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 193 m²
Single-family townhouse with 3 bedrooms distributed on 4 floors Built area: 193.20 m2 plus g…
$434,508
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Brand new townhouses, located in the picturesque Rio Park, Mutxamel. These beautiful homes a…
$266,192
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 211 m²
Single-family townhouse with 3 bedrooms distributed on 4 floors Built area: 193.20 m2 plus g…
$446,252
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Realting.com
Go