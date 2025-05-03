Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses with garage for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Torrevieja
61
Benidorm
3
Alicante
4
la Marina Baixa
58
Townhouse in Castalla, Spain
Townhouse
Castalla, Spain
Area 162 m²
Discover Castalla view: luxury, comfort and an incomparable location. The design of th…
$259,596
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Semidetached villa in one of the most exclusive urbanizations in Cabo de las Huertas with wi…
$974,561
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Solarium: 38 m2, terrace: 33 m2.New Build.There is сovere…
$248,787
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
La Almajada Urbanization in Mutxamell is a well-known area on the Costa Blanca for its tranq…
$675,115
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
This beautiful semi-detached house is only a few minutes from Albir's center and the beach. …
$472,751
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Townhouse in Valencian Community, Spain
Townhouse
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 176 m²
Introducing a new spacious townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the area of ​​Balcón…
$384,332
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Townhouse in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse
el Campello, Spain
Area 229 m²
Beautiful semi-detached house for sale in Campello. We present this beautiful 4-storey s…
$345,635
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Solarium: 38 m2, terrace: 33 m2.New Build.There is сovere…
$249,493
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Spacious 124 m2 semi-detached house spread over 2 floors with a large terrace and in perfect…
$435,557
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Modern family house in a lovely urbanisation by the hills of Albir. The house is divided in …
$497,613
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Townhouse with 3 bedrooms near the beach in La Zenia. Renovated townhouse with 3 bedrooms ne…
$331,142
3 bedroom townthouse in Bigastro, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bigastro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 140 m2.Plot size: 105 m2.Solarium: 39 m2, cellar: 54 m2.New Bui…
$234,306
Townhouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 193 m²
3 bedroom attached single -family housing distributed in 4 floors built area: 193.20 m2 plus…
$361,357
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Bigastro, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bigastro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 140 m2.Plot size: 99 m2.Solarium: 40 m2, cellar: 55 m2.New Buil…
$250,577
