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Townhouses in Calp, Spain

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 3
Exquisite townhouse boasting a private rooftop terrace, garage, communal swimming pool, and …
$826,415
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
This exclusive new project is a collection of 17 townhouses and duplexes. With magnificent v…
$872,661
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3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
This Bungalow has been built in 2008 and is in good condition. It is equipped with ducted ai…
$379,567
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