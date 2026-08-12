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Lakefront Townhouses for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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Torrevieja
95
Benidorm
4
Alicante
12
la Marina Baixa
107
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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Montesinos, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Stunning Semi-Detached townhouse offering private pool, large garden and roof top terrace wi…
$463,887
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Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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