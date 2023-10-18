Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Denia, Spain

3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Tossal Gross is located in Denia, north of the Costa Blanca. It consists of semi-detached ho…
€438,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
€224,500
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with storage room in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Little bungalow, located in a quiet residential area on the beach of Les Deveses in Denia. J…
€155,000
