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Townhouses in el Campello, Spain

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12 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$624,155
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$624,155
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Exclusive Frontline Beach Homes in El Campello Costa Blanca Discover a unique new build res…
$610,921
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$785,973
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We present a new modern townhouse on the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Alicante, i…
$625,311
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Exclusive Frontline Beach Homes in El Campello Costa Blanca Discover a unique new b…
$614,140
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$658,830
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Located in the privileged area of El Campello, this exclusive collection of 14 townhouses of…
$619,234
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Located in the charming town of El Campello, this exclusive collection of four semi-detached…
$771,448
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Located in the privileged area of El Campello, this exclusive collection of 14 townhouses of…
$623,847
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista Its exclusive locat…
$2,42M
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This spacious Townhouse is located in a very quiet urbanization in Campello, Venta Lanuza, c…
$259,190
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