Townhouses for sale in el Campello, Spain

5 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista~ ~ Its exclusive loc…
€1,80M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista Its exclusive locat…
€2,25M
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with storage room in el Campello, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This spacious Townhouse is located in a very quiet urbanization in Campello, Venta Lanuza, c…
€239,000
