Residential properties for sale in Latvia

apartments
772
houses
196
968 properties total found
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 143,000
3 room house in Bernati, Latvia
3 room house
Bernati, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 600,000
3 room house in Mazgriva, Latvia
3 room house
Mazgriva, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 209,000
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
€ 429,000
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 348,800
9 room house in Ventspils, Latvia
9 room house
Ventspils, Latvia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 13
Area 374 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 270,000
Villa 5 room villa in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa 5 room villa
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 004 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 2,700,000
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€ 296,000
2 room house in Jumpravas pagasts, Latvia
2 room house
Jumpravas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 197,900
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 82,560
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 300,500
3 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 180,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lacisi, Latvia
Villa 3 room villa
Lacisi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 595,000
1 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€ 192,000
2 room house in Padure, Latvia
2 room house
Padure, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 195,000
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 142,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€ 180,000
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
€ 600,000
3 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 530,000
2 room apartment in Tiraine, Latvia
2 room apartment
Tiraine, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€ 140,000
House in Pastende, Latvia
House
Pastende, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 275,000
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 360,000
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 360,000
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€ 170,000
3 room house in Liberi, Latvia
3 room house
Liberi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
€ 432,000
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 179,280
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€ 320,000

About Latvia

Also known as the Republic of Latvia, is a Baltic country nestled in northern Europe. It shares its borders with its neighboring countries of Russia, Estonia, and Belarus. As a country, it is quite advanced both socially and economically and ranks 41st in the Human Development Index. More than 56% of Latvian land lies in forests, thus contributing to a lot of biodiversity in flora and fauna. Additionally, the country enjoys a humid temperate climate and topographical diversity with many rivers, lakes, waterfalls, fertile lands, plains, hills, among others.

Why is Latvia important as a travel destination?

The country has one of the highest growth rates in Europe and enjoys a highly stable high-income economy with many perks such as civil liberties, press freedom, high standard of living, and much more. Not only does it attract a lot of tourists each year, but it is also known for being a new home for people who are looking to settle down and retire. When it comes to tourism, they’re many medieval villages and towns, castles, national parks, museums, and other similar attractions for visitors.

Buying property in Latvia

Investing in Latvian real estate is an easy and seamless process. There are no restrictions on foreigners buying property which makes it easy to acquire land in the country. By choosing an experienced real estate firm, you can get hundreds of good property deals within the country. From houses, apartments, villas, there are a lot of choices that you have if you are considering buying a property in Latvia. Being a high-income economy with a very high standard of living, it is also a perfect destination if you are considering to settle down and retire. With a constantly developing economy, rest assured that your investment is safe when buying Latvian property.

