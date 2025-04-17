Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Nicas pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Nicas pagasts, Latvia

houses
3
4 properties total found
Villa 10 bedrooms with Sea view, in good condition in Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Villa 10 bedrooms with Sea view, in good condition
Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
Guest house on the sea side by the Liepāja-Klaipėda highway, the house is 330 m from the sea…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Nicas pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
Hidden gem on the pristine Baltic Sea coast! Nestled in the charming fishermen village of Ju…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
House in Nicas pagasts, Latvia
House
Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE PROPERTY ON THE BALTIC SEA COAST An exclusive opportunity to acquire a refined pri…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Riga Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu, Italiano
House 14 rooms in Nicas pagasts, Latvia
House 14 rooms
Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 14
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
Short - Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property, Choose arranged real estate with ad…
$926,075
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nicas pagasts, Latvia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes