Residential properties for sale in Valmiera, Latvia

apartments
5
5 properties total found
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard in Valmiera, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/6
€450,000
4 room apartment with elevator, with yard in Valmiera, Latvia
4 room apartment with elevator, with yard
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/6
€293,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard in Valmiera, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/6
€171,600
1 room apartment with elevator, with yard in Valmiera, Latvia
1 room apartment with elevator, with yard
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/6
€85,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard in Valmiera, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/6
€350,000
