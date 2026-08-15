Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Valmiera
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Valmiera, Latvia

;
apartments
5
5 properties total found
4 room apartment in Valmiera, Latvia
4 room apartment
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/6
$307,830
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Valmiera, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/6
$180,286
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Valmiera, Latvia
1 room apartment
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/6
$89,302
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 room apartment in Valmiera, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/6
$472,777
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Valmiera, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/6
$367,715
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Valmiera, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go