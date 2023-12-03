Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Saulkrastu pagasts

Residential properties for sale in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
6 room house in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir