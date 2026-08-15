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Residential properties for sale in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia

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houses
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4 properties total found
5 room house in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
$384,016
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Peterupe, Latvia
6 room house
Peterupe, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/3
$170,282
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Kisupe 2, Latvia
6 room house
Kisupe 2, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
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4 room house in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
$893,023
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