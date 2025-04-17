Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidrizu pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vidrizu pagasts, Latvia

apartments
6
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
3 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/7
$293,269
Leave a request
8 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
8 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 298 m²
Floor 7/7
$1,78M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Birini, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Birini, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in an old field stone house near Bīriņi Palace Park. Tranquil location away from t…
$34,107
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
9 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
9 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 371 m²
Floor 5/7
$2,26M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 189 m²
Floor 5/7
$1,14M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/7
$438,296
Leave a request

Properties features in Vidrizu pagasts, Latvia

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes