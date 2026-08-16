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Residential properties for sale in Smiltene, Latvia

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3 properties total found
5 room house in Smiltene, Latvia
5 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,03M
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5 room house in Smiltene, Latvia
5 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Floor 2
$577,839
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2 room apartment in Smiltene, Latvia
2 room apartment
Smiltene, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/4
$336,197
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