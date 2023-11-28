Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ligatne, Latvia

apartments
6
7 properties total found
3 room house in good condition, with forest view in Gaujas, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with forest view
Gaujas, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
Exclusive house with a land for sale in the middle of nature in the Gauja National Park, nea…
€86,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Gaujas, Latvia
2 room apartment with terrace
Gaujas, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/4
€157,000
3 room apartment with yard in Gaujas, Latvia
3 room apartment with yard
Gaujas, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
€450,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with yard in Gaujas, Latvia
3 room apartment with terrace, with yard
Gaujas, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the newproject, which is located 29 kilometres from t…
€189,500
3 room apartment with yard in Gaujas, Latvia
3 room apartment with yard
Gaujas, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/3
The new project Astra House consists of two three-story houses with terraces. Each of the bu…
€249,000
2 room apartment with yard in Gaujas, Latvia
2 room apartment with yard
Gaujas, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
€136,300
2 room apartment with terrace, with yard in Gaujas, Latvia
2 room apartment with terrace, with yard
Gaujas, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
€153,820
