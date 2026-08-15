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Residential properties for sale in Ligatne, Latvia

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apartments
6
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
$472,777
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3 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/3
The new project Astra House consists of two three-story houses with terraces. Each of the bu…
$261,603
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2 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
2 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$143,199
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2 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
2 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/4
$164,947
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2 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
2 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$161,606
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ligatne, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ligatne, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the newproject, which is located 29 kilometres from t…
$199,092
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Properties features in Ligatne, Latvia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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