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Residential properties for sale in Jelgava, Latvia

;
apartments
10
houses
4
14 properties total found
2 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
$180,686
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
A compact, comfortable and warm wooden frame house is for sale. Built two years ago and loca…
$102,193
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5 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
5 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 386 m²
Floor 3/3
Property with a very large plot of land, privacy and development opportunities near Jelgava …
$205,896
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
$40,189
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale beautiful and well-kept two-room apartment with high-quality, exclusive decoration …
$99,270
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1 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/5
$34,235
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
TekceTekce
Apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
Apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
$179,130
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4 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
$223,508
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6 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
6 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 487 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in the private sector in Melluzi. "Smart Home" in an exclusive location…
$1,36M
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2 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
$125,044
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3 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
$252,946
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Apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
Apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Area 138 m²
Floor 3/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
$557,383
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3 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
$220,125
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2 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/6
$61,986
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