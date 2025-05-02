Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia

houses
5
6 properties total found
1 room apartment in Sauriesi, Latvia
1 room apartment
Sauriesi, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/6
A very economical and warm 32.7 m² one-room apartment in a quiet suburban village with excel…
$49,773
6 room house in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a well built, spacious and bright family house in Dreiliņi with several balconie…
$385,713
5 bedroom house in Lici, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 714 m²
A great family house in Liči, after full reconstruction. Aesthetic house with modern inte…
$1,02M
3 room house in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
3 room house
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
$236,907
7 room house in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 3
$362,485
3 bedroom house in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale, a modern house built in 2018, located on the first line. House description: …
$611,358
Properties features in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia

