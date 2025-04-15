Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Trikatas pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Trikatas pagasts, Latvia

apartments
4
4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
1 room apartment
Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/7
$55,157
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
4 room apartment
Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 5/7
$165,619
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment
Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/7
$125,717
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
5 room apartment
Trikatas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Floor 6/7
$252,121
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Trikatas pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes