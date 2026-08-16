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Residential properties for sale in Mazsalaca, Latvia

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apartments
5
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/5
$41,310
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2 room apartment in Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/5
$104,011
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4 room apartment in Mazsalaca, Latvia
4 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/5
$125,317
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2 room apartment in Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
The house was restored on the street. Avota 4, designed by the famous architect Karl Johann …
$55,733
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2 room apartment in Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
$63,289
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