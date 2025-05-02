Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Adazu pagasts, Latvia

7 room house in Baltezers, Latvia
7 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern, bright house with garden. Located in a quiet area with access to Lake Baltezers and…
$544,882
6 room house in Baltezers, Latvia
6 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
2-story house located just 4 km out of Riga and 20 km from old town for sale. Accompanied by…
$588,345
6 room house in Baltezers, Latvia
6 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 544 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hous…
$641,359
4 bedroom house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
This spacious, elegant family home in Ādaži county offers a serene setting amidst pine trees…
$383,596
5 bedroom house in Baltezers, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Baltezers, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
For sale new and very cozy family house (310m2) in a beautiful and prestigious location with…
$600,036
8 room house in Alderi, Latvia
8 room house
Alderi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
$355,108
5 room house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
Reduced Price for Masonry House in Ādaži! Type: Single-story end section of a house Price: …
$192,804
2 room apartment in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
$49,761
5 bedroom house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
House for sale in Kadaga! House: Area: 405 m² (including garage, verandas and balconie…
$181,143
