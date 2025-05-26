Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lapmezciema pagasts, Latvia

3 bedroom house in Bigaunciems, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Bigaunciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea shore, pine forest Seaside winter house built of yellow bricks.The house is built on 3 f…
$336,208
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
8 room house in Bigaunciems, Latvia
8 room house
Bigaunciems, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
$310,667
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Ragaciems, Latvia
5 room house
Ragaciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
$829,986
House in Lapmezciems, Latvia
House
Lapmezciems, Latvia
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
"Nordes" / "Lauri", Ragaciems, Engure Municipality, Latvia The property is located directly …
$739,782
6 room house in Bigaunciems, Latvia
6 room house
Bigaunciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale fully furnished three-story house - 232 sq. m. m. Beautiful neighbors, 2 minutes to…
$409,740
2 room house in Ragaciems, Latvia
2 room house
Ragaciems, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
$68,349
4 bedroom house in Lapmezciems, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Lapmezciems, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Izcilā iespēja iegādāties koptu un sakoptu īpašumu ar līdzenu zemes gabalu. Here you will…
$377,184
