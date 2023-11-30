Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cesis, Latvia

apartments
6
7 properties total found
6 room house with yard in Cesis, Latvia
6 room house with yard
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
€400,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Cesis, Latvia
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 221 m²
Floor 6/7
Design apartment with two terraces of 200 sq.m.The only apartment with access to the roof t…
€920,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with yard in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment with elevator, with yard
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
€124,600
2 room apartment with elevator, with yard in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment with elevator, with yard
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
Price on request
2 room apartment with elevator, with yard in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment with elevator, with yard
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
€117,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with yard in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment with elevator, with yard
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
€119,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with yard in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment with elevator, with yard
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
€113,400
