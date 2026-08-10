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Residential properties for sale in Cesis, Latvia

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apartments
6
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
3 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 221 m²
Floor 6/7
Design apartment with two terraces of 200 sq.m.The only apartment with access to the roof te…
$966,566
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2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
$125,023
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2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
$119,140
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
$122,922
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2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
$130,907
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6 room house in Cesis, Latvia
6 room house
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$420,246
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2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/7
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
Price on request
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