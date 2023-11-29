Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Valka

Residential properties for sale in Valka, Latvia

apartments
6
6 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with gaurded area in Valka, Latvia
2 room apartment with parking, with gaurded area
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
€213,200
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement in Valka, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/4
My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured at …
€277,440
4 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement in Valka, Latvia
4 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/4
My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured at …
€397,440
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement in Valka, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/4
  My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured a…
€381,140
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement in Valka, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/4
My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured at …
€305,280
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement in Valka, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
Floor 3/4
My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured at …
€356,160
