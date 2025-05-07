Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia

houses
12
13 properties total found
5 room house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
Warm, sunny house for sale in the seaside nature park of Carnikava. The last sun dune, 400 m…
$325,691
3 bedroom house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 422 m²
Floor 2/2
Exclusive offer for sale in the only closed village in Riga! The village is located in a pic…
$904,746
7 room house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
$402,768
4 room house in Gauja, Latvia
4 room house
Gauja, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Floor 2/2
$117,421
7 room house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house with living area 300m2, total area 380m2 near Dzirnezera.There is a pond on t…
$399,234
3 bedroom house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Cozy Two-Story House with a Guest House and Sauna near the Gauja River. A spacious and co…
$164,161
3 bedroom house in Gauja, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Gauja, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 264 m²
For sale spacious and very cozy house in a picturesque and quiet location on the right bank …
$249,072
3 bedroom house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern and fully equipped semi-detached house of 147 m² in the picturesque village of Langas…
$280,988
2 room apartment in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/11
$346,703
6 room house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention a modern house with a view of the dunes, located in the town of T…
$787,042
3 bedroom house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
For Sale: New Construction in the Elite Settlement of Jūras Krasti in Garupe. The territory…
$202,654
8 bedroom House in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
8 bedroom House
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 472 m²
For rent / For sale a unique, family house in Tsarnikava, next to the sea. The house is …
$543,429
5 room house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern Private House for Sale in Carnikava – Where Design Meets Nature A stylish, well-desig…
$317,646
