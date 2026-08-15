Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Strenci
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Strenci, Latvia

;
apartments
6
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
3 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$284,202
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
5 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 310 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$580,013
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
2 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$147,559
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
4 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
4 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$311,234
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
3 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$346,703
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Strenci, Latvia
2 room apartment
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
$143,504
Leave a request
TekceTekce

Properties features in Strenci, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go