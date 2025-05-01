Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia

apartments
8
houses
21
29 properties total found
Apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
investment object in the Old Town
$1,21M
5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 3/3
Jurmala is a unique city - a resort in Latvia, on the shores of the Baltic Sea. Everyone who…
$597,877
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
$236,388
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
$345,653
2 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/3
$299,425
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Large, fully equipped house, which can be purchased for two families, there are all standard…
$262,654
House in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
House
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Area 2 800 m²
The buildings of the Aumeisteri estate were formed between the end of the 18th and the begin…
$2,53M
House in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
House
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Area 186 m²
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hous…
$597,877
5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale exclusive immovable property in Lapmežciems near the Baltic Sea with a fantastic vi…
$682,900
4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Floor 20/20
Unique apartment – Penthouse on the top floor of a 20-story Manhattan-style residential and …
$763,949
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 492 m²
Number of floors 2
The mansion is located near the city of Riga, in a pine forest, on the island of Dole, with …
$730,178
House in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
House
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/2
$777,262
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
$346,703
4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale elegant family house in the Scandinavian style. Economical, energy efficient and ea…
$185,696
3 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer an exclusive two-bedroom apartment in the new Legend project in Jurmala, Bulduri. C…
$945,733
4 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 374 m²
2-level penthouse for sale! ARTHAUS project takes place in the quiet, exquisite private cha…
$1,03M
1 bedroom apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
For sale is a spacious 2-room apartment in a quiet neighborhood. Apartment: -Cosmetic re…
$61,248
6 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 198 m²
A newly renovated house in Jurmala, Majori, for sale. Great location near the famous pedestr…
$858,769
1 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
1 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/2
$54,632
8 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
An exclusive and unique real estate on the ancient Liv coast of the Baltic Sea. Detailed des…
$722,823
5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique object. Location Valgaciems, 70 km from the resort town of Jurmala. Plot of land 15…
$577,839
House in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
House
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Area 1 097 m²
Floor 4/4
You will find a house in Jurmala, in Lielup, Viking St., on the first line near the river. T…
$2,55M
4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
$382,424
7 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
$313,083
House 10 rooms in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
Wonderful location in the quiet place, but at the same time with the rich infrastructure, th…
$815,287
2 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer to buy an apartment located in Jurmala, the prestigious Lielupe area. The first lin…
$739,194
3 room apartment in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/6
The distance to the airport is 18 km. A fenced protected area with a large playground. The…
$1,02M
4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
We offer for sale a modern private house. The house is located in the dune area, in a closed…
$867,572
5 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 328 m²
Floor 3/3
We sell a spacious, well-built house in Marupa. At a distance of 5 minutes. on foot is the S…
$603,313
Properties features in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia

