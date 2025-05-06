Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Salas pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Salas pagasts, Latvia

houses
5
6 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Kagi, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Kagi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
The house is completely new, it was completed in November 2022. No one has lived in it yet. …
$276,474
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Varkali, Latvia
1 bedroom house
Varkali, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
For sale is a brand new, low-maintenance 2-storey frame house with a sauna, with a large wel…
$254,309
Leave a request
8 room house in Salas pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Salas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
$174,121
Leave a request
8 room house in Salas pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Salas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/1
A unique investment object is sold - a house on the lake shore at a price of land! Ideal fo…
$174,497
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kagi, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Kagi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/2
The house is completely new, was completed in November 2022. Fully furnished. On the first f…
$253,905
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Selija, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Selija, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/2
Country house in a remote location with good infrastructure and 4 ha of land, all amenities,…
$167,690
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Salas pagasts, Latvia

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go