Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Krāslava
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Krāslava, Latvia

;
apartments
3
4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Krāslava, Latvia
4 room apartment
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 194 m²
Floor 3/3
$336,197
Leave a request
6 room house in Krāslava, Latvia
6 room house
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale in a quiet part of Dzintari, to the sea and concert hall Dzintari 15 minutes …
$441,259
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Krāslava, Latvia
3 room apartment
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/4
$226,933
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
4 room apartment in Krāslava, Latvia
4 room apartment
Krāslava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/3
$262,654
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go