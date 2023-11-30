Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Olaines pagasts, Latvia

apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
5 room house in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 368 m²
Floor 2
For sale a fabulous eco property in a quiet wooded area near Stūnis Lake. The property consi…
€237,000
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with water system in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with water system
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
House on a quiet and cozy street Medemciemsa. The total area of the house is 126m2. Tot…
€285,000
1 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with needs repair in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
1 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with needs repair
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
A spacious, sunny two-room apartment for sale in Olaine district, Pēternieki. Two metal door…
€22,000
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/2
Economical house in the village "Lubauši", Jaunolaine, 15 minutes drive from capital city Ri…
€170,000
House with appliances, with central heating in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
House with appliances, with central heating
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Area 1 421 m²
Number of floors 7
Brand New construction - Miera 6 Sale of the whole building - 3 500 000 EUR Total area…
€3,50M
3 room apartment in good condition in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
3 room apartment in good condition
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/2
A new, ecological wooden house for sale in Virši, Olaine Parish. Quiet and peaceful surround…
€169,000
Properties features in Olaines pagasts, Latvia

