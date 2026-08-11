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Residential properties for sale in Ikskile, Latvia

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3 properties total found
3 room house in Ikskile, Latvia
3 room house
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/2
$352,641
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Ikskile, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/6
$367,715
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4 room apartment in Ikskile, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 7/7
On Ganu street 6 (next to Strelnieku street) on the 7th floor of a facade building with an e…
$210,123
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
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