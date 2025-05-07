Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Balozi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Balozi, Latvia

apartments
3
houses
4
7 properties total found
3 room house in Balozi, Latvia
3 room house
Balozi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Charming Renovated Home on a Green Plot Just 20 Minutes from Riga City Center This beautifu…
$181,931
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Balozi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Balozi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 559 m²
Floor 3/3
$420,236
Leave a request
6 room house in Balozi, Latvia
6 room house
Balozi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer to buy a quality and beautiful property. The property was built as if for yourself.…
$344,521
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Balozi, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Balozi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
A house for sale in Baloži, Ķekava parish with a total area of 90 m2 and a plot of land of 5…
$254,041
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Balozi, Latvia
4 bedroom apartment
Balozi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 146 m²
For sale two-storey apartment in the new village Balozi The project was commissioned in 2…
$226,372
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Balozi, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Balozi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
Energy efficient 2-storey family home with a convenient layout and large plot of land. En…
$289,381
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Balozi, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Balozi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 237 m²
$208,766
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go