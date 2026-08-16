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Residential properties for sale in Daugavpils, Latvia

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houses
3
5 properties total found
House 99 rooms in Daugavpils, Latvia
House 99 rooms
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 99
Area 3 300 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located in one of the most peaceful and quiet places of the city of Daugavpils,…
$1,88M
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5 room house in Daugavpils, Latvia
5 room house
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
$325,691
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3 room apartment in Daugavpils, Latvia
3 room apartment
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Bright and spacious apartment for sale in Jurmala. The main advantage is the location of the…
$189,111
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 room apartment in Daugavpils, Latvia
3 room apartment
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
$156,542
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5 room house in Daugavpils, Latvia
5 room house
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 2
$471,726
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