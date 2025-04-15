Show property on map Show properties list
7 room house in Launkalne, Latvia
7 room house
Launkalne, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
Sell a spacious house with a well-maintained backyard. All city communications are connected…
$735,431
3 room apartment in Saltupi, Latvia
3 room apartment
Saltupi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 2/6
$987,579
3 room apartment in Launkalne, Latvia
3 room apartment
Launkalne, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
$267,907
4 room apartment in Launkalne, Latvia
4 room apartment
Launkalne, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/4
$441,259
