Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Skultes pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Skultes pagasts, Latvia

houses
3
3 properties total found
5 room house in Skulte, Latvia
5 room house
Skulte, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
Well-maintained 2-storey private house in the center of Jurmala and only 100 meters from the…
$945,554
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Skultes pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Skultes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Floor 2/2
Dreaming of coastal living? This spacious 230.6 m² home is only 1 km from the sea. With 5 sp…
$282,036
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Skulte, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Skulte, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/3
This house is built very thoroughly, using only quality materials, thus ensuring long-lastin…
$111,450
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Skultes pagasts, Latvia

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes