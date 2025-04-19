Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Engures pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Engures pagasts, Latvia

houses
5
5 properties total found
5 room house in Engure, Latvia
5 room house
Engure, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 3
$293,604
Leave a request
5 room house in Kesterciems, Latvia
5 room house
Kesterciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
$264,476
Leave a request
House in Berzciems, Latvia
House
Berzciems, Latvia
Area 950 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale property located in Berzciems. House and house extras - guest house, all communica…
$576,318
Leave a request
7 room house in Apsuciems, Latvia
7 room house
Apsuciems, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 3
$316,525
Leave a request
6 room house in Kesterciems, Latvia
6 room house
Kesterciems, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
$753,111
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Engures pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes