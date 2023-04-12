Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Italy
2 room apartment
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 199,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
Penthouse 6 rooms
Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
233 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 529,000
Romagnacase is glad to offer a unique and prestigious property at the heart of the town of F…
1 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 239,000
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a nice two-room flat on the ground floor consisting of l…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 370,000
We are located in Gaino, a lovely hillside hamlet of Toscolano Maderno, immersed in the beau…
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 240,000
In Salò, in the locality of Campoverde, we propose a three-room flat on the ground floor, co…
2 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 660,000
In Costermano sul Garda, in an exclusive and panoramic position, a delightful three-room apa…
1 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 195,000
For sale is a lovely two-room flat located on the first floor of a tourist-hotel Residence w…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 281,190
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
2 room apartment
Bardolino, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
€ 540,000
Facing the lakefront in the characteristic centre of Bardolino, we offer this flat in a uniq…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Caprino Veronese, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 295,000
In the historical centre of Caprino Veronese, a stone's throw from a park with age-old cedar…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
€ 278,100
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
2 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 284,000
In Soiano del Lago, in an elegant context of a few units very close to the centre and within…
3 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 700,000
In the exclusive Golfo di Venere in Lenno, Tremezzina at it’s just two steps from the lake..…
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
102 m²
€ 270,000
In Salò, in the locality of Le Parti, we propose an enchanting flat that has recently been c…
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 195,700
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
1 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 249,000
In an elegant context with swimming pool and wide green spaces, two-roomed apartment on the …
3 room apartment
St Nikolaus - San Nicolo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 505,000
Romantic apartment with garden and open view on Mendola for sale in Caldaro on the wine road…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
126 m²
€ 870,000
In a new building under construction, we offer a flat with a beautiful lake view! The buildi…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sant Alessandro, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
177 m²
€ 649,000
The proposed penthouse is a large apartment located on the top floor of a building equipped …
2 room apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 349,000
Garda Haus Padenghe sul Garda offers a three-room apartment in an elegant context just a few…
5 room apartment
Verona, Italy
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
500 m²
€ 4,500,000
"This house was filled with beautiful and rare Artworks by that nice spirit named Pietro Ant…
3 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 350,000
Approx. 350 m from the lake and the beautiful old town centre of Garda, this property is par…
2 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 410,000
In a context with only 4 units and a private garden, about 5 minutes walk from the city cent…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
125 m²
€ 590,000
An exclusive proposal by Garda Haus: in an absolutely prestigious location only 150 m from t…
2 room apartment
Mori, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
107 m²
€ 187,000
Near the center of Mori we offer for sale a large mansard apartment as follows: large living…
3 room apartment
Italy, Italy
110 m²
€ 560,000
Penthouse 3 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
€ 340,000
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
3 room apartment
Nobiallo, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
223 m²
€ 890,000
In Menaggio Location Loveno, lovely Apartment with lake view in a residence consisting of ni…
3 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
154 m²
€ 830,000
In the center of Menaggio.. We propose this magnificent apartment set on the first floor of …
2 room apartment
Principina a Mare, Italy
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 153,000
Gracious and well-kept flat on the first and top floor of a holiday house complex. Bright an…
