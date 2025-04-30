Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Italy

Tuscany
6
Venice
6
Milan
28
Sardinia
12
47 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
GH-SV00094. Новые прекрасные апартаменты рядом с пляжемСирмионе. В районе Коломбаре городка …
$425,031
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
GH-LV04439-D. Apartments in the beautiful building of the 18th century. This modern apartm…
$576,957
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
gh-pv006501. A large three -room apartment with a pool This elegant three -room apartment,…
$598,729
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
GH-LV04402-C. Apartments in the beautiful building of the 18th century. This modern apartm…
$538,856
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
gh-dv6653. Exclusive and modern three -room apartment a modern and cozy apartment with two…
$500,755
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
gh -l05281. Apartment with a view of the lake in the monastery of the XVII century. in the…
$397,338
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Terni, Italy
Apartment
Terni, Italy
Area 100 m²
luxurious four-room apartments in northern Italy with an exciting view of the lake located i…
$878,177
2 bedroom apartment in Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 175 m²
GA-V001537. ПРОСТОРНЫЙ ПЕНТХАУС С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В ЦЕНТРЕ ГОРОДА В МОНИГА-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАРасполож…
$969,942
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
gh- LV04445-g. Apartments in a beautiful building of the 18th century. This modern apartme…
$473,540
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
GH-LV04402-A. Апартаменты в красивом здании 18 векаЭта современная квартира расположена внут…
$463,174
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Soiano del Lago, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
GH-PV001409. Апартаменты с видом на озероМы находимся в прекрасном здании - реконструкция до…
$506,767
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Puegnago del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Puegnago del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
GH-PV003379. Новая квартира с видом на озероПолпенаце-дель-Гарда, в нескольких шагах от цент…
$305,150
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Lesa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
PL-PR-A05. Lake Majore. Leza. A comfortable apartment in a beautiful residential building wi…
$468,097
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV4883. Изысканная квартира с бассейном в центральном районеВ цент Дезенцано-дель-Гарда, …
$457,725
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Lenno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
MV-221122-2. Элитная резиденция нового строительства в ЛенноРезиденция расположена в Ленно в…
$784,672
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
PL-PR-A09. Квартира на первой линииВ живописном пейзаже Фериоло, в резиденции с бассейном, м…
$337,845
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
GH-LV04820-1C. Апартаменты в комплексе в городе СалоСало, в историческом центре, в нескольки…
$414,132
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
GH-LV04608-16P1. Чудесные апартаменты c террасой с видом на озероВ красивой, ухоженной и нед…
$382,528
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
GH-LV04402-C. Apartments in the beautiful building of the 18th century. This modern apartm…
$538,856
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Monate, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Monate, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
PL-PR-A01. Роскошные апартаменты с бассейномЭлитные апартаменты на продажу в жилом комплексе…
$228,863
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
gh-dv5967. A three-room apartment a stone's throw from the embankment located in a prestig…
$542,122
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 550 m²
A magnificent villa located in the prestigious residential area of ​​Axa, Rome.The villa is …
$1,95M
2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
GH-PV003810. Великолепные апартаменты в уникальном комплексеМы предлагаем к продаже эксклюзи…
$374,354
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
gh- DV5831. Apartments with a garden and a view of the lake. desent-del Garda, we offer f…
$647,716
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
GH-LV04091. Новые современные апартаменты в окружении зелениТосколано-Мадерно, в тихом жилом…
$354,192
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Soiano del Lago, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
gh-pv006530. A large apartment with a pool and garden   Soyano del Ago, in an exclusive re…
$489,869
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-SV00002_BDS5. A new apartment with your own garden. in a recently built residence locat…
$489,869
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
GH-LV04599-8PT. Прекрасная квартира с видом на озероВнутри уютной и недавно построенной рези…
$377,078
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Soiano del Lago, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
GH-PV004508. Просторные апартаменты с террасойСояно дель Лаго, в центре прекрасного городка …
$425,031
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
GA-V001586. Трехкомнатные апартаменты в резиденции с бассейном в Дезенцано-дель-Гарда В тих…
$283,354
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

