Apartments for sale in Omegna, Italy

4 room apartment in Omegna, Italy
4 room apartment
Omegna, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
ISM-060417-17. Апартаменты с видом на красивое озеро - ОртаОменья, в тихом жилом районе пред…
€250,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Omegna, Italy
4 room apartment
Omegna, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
ISM-060417-18. Престижная квартира в городе Оменья на озере ОртаОменья, в историческом центр…
€280,000
per month
3 room apartment in Omegna, Italy
3 room apartment
Omegna, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
ISM-060417-19. Квартира с видом на озеро в городе ОменьяВ жилом районе над озером Орта в го…
€235,000
per month
