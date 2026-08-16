Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Omegna
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Omegna, Italy

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Bagnella, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Bagnella, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
ISM-060417-18. Престижная квартира в городе Оменья на озере ОртаОменья, в историческом центр…
$328,216
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bagnella, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Bagnella, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
ISM-060417-19. Квартира с видом на озеро в городе ОменьяВ жилом районе над озером Орта в го…
$275,467
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Bagnella, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Bagnella, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
ISM-060417-17. Апартаменты с видом на красивое озеро - ОртаОменья, в тихом жилом районе пред…
$293,050
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go